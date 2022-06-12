The media rights e-auction for the Indian Premier League for the 2023 to 2027 cycle began on Sunday with sources saying that the combined bid for TV and digital right has gone past the Rs 40,000 crore-mark. There are four specific packages in which e-auction are being conducted for 74 games per season for a five-year period from 2023-2027 with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years. The process has been divided into a total of four packages (A, B, C and D). The package A is exclusive for TV for the Indian subcontinent while package B is for digital only grouping for the same region.

Package C is for selected games in each season while Package D is for all games combined -- TV and digital rights -- for overseas markets.

Amazon had pulled out of the Indian Premier League media rights auction race, NDTV sources had said on Friday.

Star India had edged out Sony Pictures to secure the Indian Premier League's media rights for the 2017-2022 cycle with a bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore in September 2017. With this deal, the cost of an IPL match had become around Rs 55 crore.

In 2008, Sony Pictures Network won the IPL media rights for a period of 10 years with a bid of Rs 8200 crore. The global digital rights of IPL for a period of three years were awarded to Novi Digital in 2015 for 302.2 crore.

The tournament was expanded from eight teams to ten teams this year with Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants being included from the 2022 season. Gujarat Titans went on to win the tournament in its maiden season last month.

