Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in the first game of Saturday's double-header in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Both teams have got off to a horror start this year and are yet to win a match. Defending champions CSK suffered defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, while SRH lost to Rajasthan Royals in their first match and then LSG. SRH are bottom of the table, while CSK are 8th, with win-less Mumbai Indians sandwiched between them. CSK are playing this season under a new captain, Ravindra Jadeja, and will be hoping to get their season back on track. SRH, meanwhile, had a poor outing last season and would want to turn the tide around as soon as possible. They will be hoping for their overseas stars like Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram to step up.

When will the CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs SRH match will be played on Saturday, April 9.

Where will the CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

What time will the CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match start?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match begins at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.