Chennai Super Kings on Thursday took to Twitter to share an epic throwback photograph of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The photo is from the Test match between India and Sri Lanka, which was played in Chennai on December 2, 2005. Dhoni had made his Test debut in that match, 16 years ago. In the match, that was drawn, Dhoni scored 30 runs off 54 deliveries, which included six boundaries.

"Premiere of THALA Dhoni in Whites!," was the caption used on the black and white photo.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket as India's most successful captain in the longest format in terms of matches won. He was later surpassed by Virat Kohli. Dhoni retired from Test cricket December 2014. He scored 4876 in 90 Tests at an average of 38.09. He slammed 6 centuries and 33 fifties in his career.

Dhoni has been the captain of Chennai Super Kings from the year of IPL's inception (2008) and has led the franchise to 4 titles. Under his stewardship, CSK has reached the knock-out stage of every IPL tournament they have been a part of, barring the 2020 season.

Dhoni had promised the CSK fans that his team would comeback stronger after the disappointing 2020 season and his words were proven right as CSK went on to win the title in 2021.

He was recently retained by CSK along with Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.