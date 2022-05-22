Former India spinner Piyush Chawla feels that the leadership role has affected Mayank Agarwal's batting, saying that "captaincy isn't for everyone". Agarwal replaced KL Rahul as Punjab Kings' skipper ahead of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. After scoring 441 runs at an average of 40.09 last season, the opening batter has managed just 195 runs in 13 matches so far. Speaking ahead of PBKS' game against SunRisers Hyderabad, Chawla said that the pressure of captaincy affected Agarwal's batting.

"The way he performed (last year), they (Punjab Kings) showed a lot of trust in him, retained him too but he couldn't stand true to it. I don't think he had much prior experience of captaincy whether in domestic cricket or with India 'A' and that was visible here. The pressure of captaincy is different and it was clearly visible in his batting as well as how he used to look a bit edgy on the field. Captaincy isn't for everyone and it showed clearly here," Piyush Chawla said during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

PBKS started the season on a high, winning three of their first five games. However, with just one in their last five, PBKS have missed out on the playoffs once again.

With 12 points from 13 matches, PBKS sit eighth in the points table.

They will now take on SRH in their last match of the season.

The four teams to qualify for the play-offs are Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.