Punjab Kings recorded their second win of IPL 2022, steamrolling Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday night. At the centre of it all was England star Liam Livingstone, who not only shone with the bat but also got the job done with the ball in hand. The Englishman, who has so far struggled to stamp his authority in the previous editions of the IPL, finally came to the party, blasting 60 off just 32 balls and following it up by taking two wickets. During his whirlwind knock, Livingstone smashed the biggest six of IPL 2022 so far with a 108-metre hit.

Watch Liam Livingstone's 108-metre six in IPL 2022 vs Chennai Super Kings:

In the process, Livingstone ended up breaking his own record for the biggest six in IPL 2022 so far. The previous best this season was a 105m six from the big-hitting England all-rounder.

Liam Livingstone Hit 108 Meter SIX - This is Longest SIX hit by any player in this #IPL2022 . pic.twitter.com/7b7TAKcsLP — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 3, 2022

At the receiving end of the Englishman's brute powere was young CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary. Livingstone started the carnage in the fourth over. The first ball of Choudhary's over was sent into another dimension (108m six) and this was followed by four more boundaries as the CSK bowler was plundered for 26 runs.

Livingstone's brilliant knock propelled PBKS to 180 for eight.

In reply, Chennai Super Kings never really got going. They soon found themselves tottering at 36 for five with the top-order faring miserably.

Shivam Dube hit a 30-ball 57 to bring some respectability to CSK's total as they were eventually packed off for a paltry 126 in 18 overs.

The defeat meant that defending champions CSK have lost all three of the matches they have played so far in IPL 2022.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, climbed to fourth spot in the IPL points table with their second win in three matches.