The bonhomie between players irrespective of the teams they are representing in IPL 2022 has been heartening to see. Another case of mutual respect being seen among players emerged after the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 clash on Wednesday. Two of the greatest in the league -- Virat Kohli and Dwayne Bravo -- were on opposing ends but that didn't stop the West Indian from hailing his rival and coming out in his support after what has been a lacklustre tournament so far for Kohli as per his lofty standards.

Bravo, who was not part of the CSK playing XI for the match against RCB, took to Instagram after the game and penned a note for Kohli to go along with some pictures.

"Enjoy life and appreciate greatness! @virat.kohli Respect #NumberOne numbers don't lie! #Champion," Bravo wrote as caption for his post.

There were also three pictures that Bravo posted. In the first, Bravo and Kohli are seen sharing a laugh while the second one has the duo hugging each other with a text to go with it that reads -- "IPL's leading wicket-taker and leading run-scorer in a single picture".

Not only did the post receive over 190,000 likes on Instagram but it went viral on Twitter as well.

Instagram post of Dwayne Bravo. The bond of King Virat Kohli and Champion Dj Bravo. pic.twitter.com/vv0BN1bsbB — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 6, 2022

In the overall standings, Kohli is top of the run-scoring charts in the Indian Premier League. The former RCB captain has amassed 6,499 runs at an average of 36.51. He has five centuries and 43 half-centuries to his name in the tournament.

This season, however, Kohli not been at their very best. Kohli has faced flak for his poor run of form and scoring rate. The RCB star has 216 runs in 11 games at an average of 21.60 and a strike-rate of 111.91.

Meanwhile among bowlers, Dwayne Bravo sits pretty atop the wicket-takers list. The West Indian has taken 181 wickets in 159 games at an average of 23.86.

Bravo is among the wickets this season with 14 scalps to his name in just eight games.