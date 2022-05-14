Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu on Saturday announced that the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will be his last in the cash-rich league. Taking to Twitter, Rayudu wrote: "I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey."

