CSK Star Ambati Rayudu Announces Ongoing IPL 2022 Season Will Be His "Last"
CSK batter Ambati Rayudu on Saturday announced that the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will be his last in the cash-rich league.
Ambati Rayudu announces ongoing IPL 2022 season will be his last© BCCI/IPL
Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu on Saturday announced that the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will be his last in the cash-rich league. Taking to Twitter, Rayudu wrote: "I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey."
More to follow...
