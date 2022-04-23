Pat Cummins had showed his batting prowess when he smashed 56 runs off just 15 balls in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Mumbai Indians while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders. With this knock, Cummins equalled the record of KL Rahul for registering the fastest fifty in the history of the cash-rich league. Cummins' KKR and Australia teammate Aaron Finch has taken a cheeky dig at the pacer, revealing why he calls him as "IPL Pat".

Finch also said that he was taken aback after seeing Cummins' 56-run knock against Mumbai Indians.

"Absolutely, I was taken aback by it! We call him IPL Pat because he bats a lot better in IPL than he does for Australia. He's played some great innings for KKR and he works hard on his batting so it was great to see him continue that aggressive mindset batting at number seven to come out and keep swinging hard from ball one and change the momentum of the game, it was brilliant," the official website of KKR quoted Finch as saying.

Finch was roped in by KKR as a replacement for Alex Hales as the England opening batter had opted out of the tournament citing bubble fatigue. Finch went unsold in the mega auction but eventually he came in as a replacement for Hales. The Australia white-ball skipper admitted that he was disappointed on going unsold in the auction.

Promoted

Talking about being picked by KKR, Finch said: "Yeah, of course. Yeah. But then to get the call from Baz [Head coach Brendon McCullum] to come and join KKR, I was very excited and jumped at the opportunity."

KKR are currently at the seventh spot in the IPL standings with just 6 points. The side will next square off against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

