Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2022 season due to a rib injury. CSK informed about the development through an official release. Jdeja himself has not made any statements about his injury on his social media accounts. Since then there have been a lot of speculations about a possible 'rift' between the franchise and the all-rounder. Former India opener Aakash Chopra might have dropped a hint about what is happening behind the scenes.

Aakash Chopra said, while previewing the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, that he feels Jadeja "might not be there next year" for CSK.

"For Chennai I had said that Jadeja won't play the match and I have a feeling he might not be there next year too," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

He cited Suresh Raina's example to say that the franchise snaps ties with players suddenly and it has been seen in the past.

"This happens a lot in the CSK camp that there is no clarity on injuries and then a player doesn't play. I remember it was in 2021 that Suresh Raina played till a point and after that things came to an end, That's it, TATA.

"So, I don't know what is the case with Jaddu (Jadeja), but his absence will be a problem for CSK," Chopra said.

CSK took to its social media accounts also to mention the news of Jadeja's injury. "Jadeja will be missing the rest of the IPL due to injury. Wishing our Jaadugar a speedy recovery!" was written on its Instagram handle.

Reports have surfaced in the media that apparently CSK's Instagram handle has unfollowed Ravindra Jadeja and this has fuelled the rumour mills.

The all-rounder was the most expensive player for CSK in IPL 2022 being retained for Rs 16 crore. He was also appointed as the skipper of the team, just a couple of days before the beginning of the tournament. However, CSK lost six games in their eight outings under his captaincy. Jadeja even lost his form and managed to score only 111 runs and took three wickets in these matches.

He then 'relinquished' the captaincy of the side to focus on his own game and 'requested' MS Dhoni to lead the side again.

Under Dhoni, CSK ended up winning two games out of three.

So far, Jadeja has not had a great season, scoring only 116 in 10 games at an average of 19.33 with the best score of 26*. He has managed only five wickets so far.

(With ANI inputs)