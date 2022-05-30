After their brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, which saw Gujarat Titans lift the trophy in the team's maiden season, the Hardik Pandya-led side went for a victory parade in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Thousands of fans on Monday flooded the city's streets as GT took out a victory parade on an open-top bus. In Sunday's final, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to cap off a dream season. In doing so, they became the first team, since Royals themselves in 2008, to win the tournament in their very first season.

"We couldn't have won this #SeasonOfFirsts without you, #TitansFAM We can't thank the city police enough for ensuring our road show was a roaring success!" the GT social media said.

#IPL2022 | Post their maiden win, the team of #GujaratTitans participate in a victory parade in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/mj8SDuX822 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

On Tuesday, the team is going to Mumbai where its owners are throwing a party to celebrate the victory.

After the win, players partied at the stadium till 3am, and there was another round of celebrations at the team hotel. They went to their rooms at 6 in the morning.

All the families joined the players and for some like Shubman Gill, his father was present.

The players and the members of the support staff acknowledged the support from the fans.

The Gujarat Titans players were dressed in dark blue t-shirts and blue denims.

Hardik has enjoyed a splendid run in his fresh IPL season with his home franchise. In 14 innings, he has scored nearly 500 runs at an average of 45.30 while also picking up plenty of wickets, which has earned him praise from many quarters.

"This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it," Hardik had said after the triumph.

"Everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special."

With PTI inputs