SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have failed to click in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and they are now almost out of the playoffs race with just one win out of nine games. In a must-win encounter, the Kane Williamson-led outfit will be up against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Monday. With Jonny Bairstow out of the mix and David Warner struggling for runs, SRH have struggled to get off to good starts with the bat. Williamson and SRH team management could be tempted to try England opener Jason Roy at the top of the order in place of an out-of-form Warner.

Here are the XI SRH players who we feel may take the field against Rajasthan Royals:

Jason Roy: Roy scored over 100 runs against Pakistan in his last T20I series at a strike-rate of 200. He is likely to replace David Warner at the top of the order.

Wriddhiman Saha: While all other batsmen struggled against Punjab Kings, Saha scored 31 runs in their previous fixture. He is expected to keep his place in the XI.

Kane Williamson: The SRH captain missed out with the bat against Punjab Kings and he will be looking to get a big score against Rajasthan Royals.

Manish Pandey: The middle-order batsman has looked out of touch in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and he will be keen to put up a strong performance for SRH.

Virat Singh: Abdul Samad's failures with the bat may pave the way for Virat Singh to take the middle-order spot.

Abhishek Sharma: SRH might replace Kedar Jadhav with young all-rounder Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander can hit the big shots and his left-arm spin will provide variety to the bowling attack.

Jason Holder: The West Indies all-rounder nearly pulled off an unlikely win for SRH against Punjab Kings but it wasn't to be. Holder will be looking to put in a similar performance against RR.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will once again lead the spin department for SRH against Rajasthan Royals.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience will come in handy for SRH in their must-win game against RR.

Khaleel Ahmed: The left-arm pacer has looked good with the new ball and with T Natarajan out with Covid, he is likely to play against RR.

Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep was economical against Punjab Kings in SRH's previous fixture and he is likely to share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.