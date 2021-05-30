Indian cricket team and Delhi Capitals (DC) opener, Shikhar Dhawan posted a new video on Instagram where he recited "shayari" from Abrar Kashif. Following the suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Dhawan had showcased his musical and poetic talents online recently, and on Sunday, he revealed a different side and posted a video with a caption, "Sundays are for Shayaris! This one is one of my favorites from Abrar Kashif ji." The video was a hit and was liked by more than 22,000 people in just over 40 minutes.

Dhawan was in prime form in IPL 2021, scoring 380 runs at an impressive average of 54.28, which included three fifties.

DC were on top of the points table having won six of the eight matches played, gathering 12 points in their kitty in the process.

They were followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in second and third spot respectively, with five wins each.

The tournament was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council due to numerous cases of COVID-19 cases in the IPL bio-bubble.

Players from different franchises, support staff members as well as ground staff returned positive Covid tests which resulted in the tournament getting postponed.

Out of the total 56 league games of IPL 2021, only 29 were completed. Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 2 being the last game played before the postponement.

However, according to the latest BCCI release, the rest of the IPL is set to be staged in September-October this year in the UAE.