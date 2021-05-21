India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday flaunted his musical talent as he played the flute to a famous song by the late Jagjit Singh. Dhawan posted a video of him playing the instrument on his Instagram page. In the short clip, he is seen sitting on a yellow colour sofa while playing the flute. In the footage, Dhawan also showed off the scenic view from his balcony. He urged his followers to "stay calm and stay positive" amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

"Music for the soul, stay calm, stay positive. Can you guess the song?" Dhawan captioned the video on Instagram.

Dhawan's video soon created a buzz on the photo and video sharing application and was viewed more than 90,000 times within one hour of being posted. It also got over 50,000 likes.

The southpaw's followers also showed their appreciation for his musical talent in the comment box. Many fans were also able to guess the song.

"Hothon se chu lo tum, mera geet amar kr do," an Insta user wrote in the comment box.

Dhawan's musical talent was also appreciated by Indian percussionist Ghatam Giridhar Udupa. "Kya baat hai Pandit ji. Very nice," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Dhawan, who was part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad in the now-postponed 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is likely to named stand-in skipper for Team India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma.

The likes of Kohli and Sharma would miss India's tour to Sri Lanka as they would be in England for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC). India are scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series, and as many T20 internationals, starting July 13.