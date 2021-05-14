With India currently battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Shikhar Dhawan took to social media to show how he is trying to help the country in these times. The India international retweeted a post by Gurugram Police, who had earlier informed that Dhawan had donated oxygen concentrators. Dhawan recently played in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Delhi Capitals (DC), but the tournament was postponed indefinitely midway after several COVID-19 cases were reported across teams. Dhawan tweeted: "Grateful to serve my people in this pandemic through this small token of help! Always ready to help my people and society to my best. India shall rise and shine against this pandemic!"

Grateful to serve my people in this pandemic through this small token of help! Always ready to help my people and society to my best. India shall rise and shine against this pandemic! https://t.co/bHlq0eJvUv — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 14, 2021

IPL 2021 was postponed after players and support staff across teams tested positive for COVID-19. Among players to test positive inside the bio-bubble were Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Chennai Super Kings support staff members Lakshmipathy Balaji and Michael Hussey also tested positive for the virus.

During the early stages of IPL 2021, three Australian cricketers Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, and Kane Richardson pulled out of the tournament for personal reasons. The Australian players at the IPL were also affected by a travel ban was imposed on arrivals from India by their home country.

Dhawan's franchise DC were in pole position before the competition was postponed, with six wins and two losses. The other top-four spots were occupied by Chennai Super Kings (second), Royal Challengers Bangalore (third) and Mumbai Indians (fourth).

Moreover, Dhawan was also leading the Orange Cap race with 380 runs from 8 games.