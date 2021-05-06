India and Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan posted a photograph official social media handle of him getting vaccinated. Dhawan, who was part of the recently suspended 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), also acknowledged the work put in by the frontline health workers during the time of the deadly pandemic. He requested everyone to stay safe and get vaccinated as soon as possible as it helps defeat the virus. A masked-up Dhawan tweeted, "Vaccinated Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus."

Vaccinated Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus. pic.twitter.com/0bqBnsaWRh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 6, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council postponed IPL 2021 indefinitely due to a surge in Covid cases in India.

The decision was given the final push when four franchise players were tested positive along with several members of the team staff and the ground staff.

Amit Mishra of DC, Wriddhiman Saha from SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were tested positive.

Chennai Super King' (CSK) support staff members Mike Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji also tested positive for COVID-19 despite staying in the bio-bubble and following all necessary protocols.

As far as the foreign contingent is concerned, BCCI in accordance with the respective Cricket Authorities made plans to shift them to their homes or to locations allowed under the lockdown guidelines of countries.