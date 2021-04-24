The increasing popularity of Twenty20 leagues across globe has redefined how cricket is played -- with players coming up with innovative shots and deliveries to challenge their opponents. However, the innovation is not limited to only these two aspects of the game but is also visible in various on-field celebrations. Rajasthan Royals youngster Riyan Parag is one such player who is popular for his unique way of celebration. After taking a catch near the boundary line, the 19-year-old player from Assam celebrated the dismissal with a 'selfie celebration' with his teammate Rahul Tewatia. Fans were in complete awe of Riyan Parag's brilliant fielding effort and the celebration that followed thereafter.

Watch the viral celebration here:

Here's how fans reacted to Riyan Parag's unique celebration:

Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia make sure that people enjoy the game.

This selfie celebration is new! #KKRvsRR #KKRvRR #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/XrZzyOkgBI — Khushi (@khushhay) April 24, 2021

Earlier Ravindra Jadeja 's calling celebration and now Riyan Parag doing selfie celebration after taking the catch is something new . #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/DOLgE06GtU — Papsee Tannu ( TAX CHOR ) (@Ch__utiyahain) April 24, 2021

Riyan Parag's catches and his celebration in the field has a separate fanbase especially his Bihu dance and today taking a selfie with Tewatia imagining the white ball as his camera was one of the most cutest moment in ipl — Suberthi Das (@suberthi_09) April 24, 2021

Riyan Parag is All Praises for His On Field Coolness nd Cuteness..@ParagRiyan Is Simply Awsm



Meanwhile Indian Cricket Fans To #RishabhPant who Thought He Is the only One To Do This...#RiyanParag #RRvKKR #RR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/DnqLgyLvQw — rince(@TheLolnayak) April 24, 2021

In the final over of the KKR innings, Pat Cummins tried to go the distance but didn't the enough connection and was caught by Riyan Parag just inside the fence. After taking the catch, Parag ran towards his leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia and they both posed for a fake selfie using the ball as the camera. Before Cummins, Parag had also grabbed a catch of KKR top scorer Rahul Tripathi and celebrated the wicket in the same manner.

Along from playing a whole range of shots, Riyan Parag also has some very innovative celebrations in his repertoire. Last year, he had celebrated his match-winning half-century against SunRisers Hyderabad with a Bihu dance.

Rajasthan Royals bowlers bowled brilliantly and didn't allow KKR batsmen to score freely. Chris Morris returned with the figures of four for 23, while Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman and Jaydev Unadkat picked up a wicket each to restrict RR to a below-par score of 133/9 in their 20 overs.