Kane Williamson-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL tie on Wednesday. RCB have already qualified for the playoffs while SRH are out of the tournament with just two wins in their 12 matches this season. However, SunRisers could still play spoilsport in the RCB campaign as Virat Kohli's side is eyeing a top-two finish in the points table. SRH lost their last two fixtures with a poor batting show and they might make few changes in the batting line-up for the next clash against RCB.

Here are the players who are likely to feature for SRH against CSK:

Jason Roy:The English opener replaced David Warner in the playing XI and played three matches at the top of the order. Roy scored a half-century on his SRH debut against Rajasthan Royals but failed in the next two games.

Wriddhiman Saha:Saha hasn't had a good season with the bat but has shown his ability to get the team off to good starts. He stays in the final XI as SRH have been struggling with a consistent wicketkeeper-batsman.

Kane Williamson: Williamson hasn't played to his potential since the season resumed in the UAE, managing to score just one half-century in six innings. The SRH skipper would look to lead from the front in the remaining two matches this year.

Virat Singh: The left-hand middle-order batsman from Jharkhand could get a place in SRH playing XI after a string of poor batting performances by Priyam Garg.

Abhishek Sharma: The youngster played some good cameos with both bat and ball for Hyderabad this season, but he has had a quiet show in the last two games.

Abdul Samad:The 19-year-old all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir has been productive for Hyderabad with his quickfire knocks at No. 6 but he hasn't been consistent. However, he provides balance to the side and is likely to be retained in the SRH playing XI vs RCB.

Jason Holder: Holder's all-around show played a vital role in the SRH campaign this year. He provided regular breakthroughs to SRH and gave a good finish with the bat in few matches. His abilities with both bat and ball sidelined spin all-rounder Mohammad Nabi from the playing XI this season.

Rashid Khan:Rashid Khan has picked 15 wickets in IPL 2021 and leads the bowling charts for SRH this season. His four overs in the middle will be crucial for SRH and he is likely to lead the spin attack once again vs RCB.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The pacer didn't have a good season till now, but his experience will play a vital role in the next two games for SRH.

Siddarth Kaul:Siddarth Kaul will look to continue his form as he has provided wickets at regular intervals to his side in the last few games.