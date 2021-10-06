Having already qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 52 on Wednesday, in Abu Dhabi. RCB are third in the IPL 2021 Points Table with eight wins and four defeats. On the other hand, SRH are already out of contention for the playoffs and are bottom of the table with two wins and 10 defeats. The last time both these sides met was in Match 6, when the Virat Kohli-led franchise won by six runs. Glenn Maxwell was the top performer in their last meeting, smashing 59 off 41 balls. The Australian has become a crucial cog in Kohli's plans especially with his all-round abilities.

Here are the players we think might be included in RCB XI for their game against SRH:

Virat Kohli: The RCB captain will be aiming to keep his core players in the upcoming game. Kohli has been in good form in UAE and will be expected to feature against SRH.

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal has been in excellent batting form since the season resumed. He also bagged his first IPL ton in UAE, smashing an unbeaten knock of 101 runs. His partnership with Kohli as an opener has been a positive aspect for the franchise.

Srikar Bharat: Srikar Bharat is expected to keep his place in Kohli's plans for the game but will be hoping to make an impact for the side.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder has been in fantastic form this season and is also his side's highest run-scorer with 407 from 12 games. He has also taken three wickets this year.

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers has been in disappointing form in UAE but is a permanent member in Kohli's plans due to his vast experience, previous performances and role as a T20 specialist.

Dan Christian: Dan Christian could be used against SRH due to his all-round qualities, and he will be hoping to consolidate his place in the playing XI for the playoffs.

Shahbaz Ahmed: During RCB's previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Shahbaz Ahmed took a wicket and conceded 29 runs in 3 overs. RCB won the game by six runs.

George Carton: George Carton has played only two games and taken two wickets. He featured in the win vs PBKS and is expected to keep his place for the upcoming fixture.

Harshal Patel: Currently leading the Purple Cap race, Harshal Patel has taken 26 wickets in 12 games for RCB. This season, he has become one of Kohli's core players.

Mohammed Siraj: Despite being expensive against PBKS, Mohammed Siraj will be hoping to build some momentum for the playoffs. He has taken seven wickets in 12 games.

Yuzvendra Chahal: RCB's second-highest wicket-taker this season, Yuzvendra Chahal has shown good form since the beginning of the UAE leg. He has taken 14 wickets in 12 games.