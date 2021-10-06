Royal Challengers Bangalore have already qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs while SunRisers Hyderabad will finish at the bottom of the table even if they win their remaining two matches. But RCB still have a lot to play for when they take on Kane Williamson's team in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League 2021 season at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. RCB are still in with a chance to register a top-two finish but that can only happen if Virat Kohli's team win both their remaining two games and Chennai Super Kings lose to Punjab Kings in their final game of the league stage.

Apart from a top-two finish, RCB will also want to continue their winning momentum going into the business end of the tournament. After two consecutive losses, RCB have won three back-to-back wins to secure a playoff berth.

The Bengaluru outfit will not want to let go of that winning habit, especially when things seem to be falling into place.

The batters are firing, Glenn Maxwell in particular, while the bowlers led by Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel have been immense. Maxwell's terrific form has been one of the biggest plusses for RCB in the UAE. 'Big show' as he is often referred to has stayed true to his nickname and put in some big performances to lead RCB's batting charge in the middle overs.

Add Harshal's expertise at the death, and RCB look a formidable unit that can beat anybody on their day.

SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, will quickly want to get IPL 2021 out of their system. It has been a nightmare for the Hyderabad franchise. They have won just two matches out of 12 games this season.

David Warner has lost his captaincy and to make matters worse for the Australian, he also finds himself looking in from the outside after being dropped from the playing XI.

The positives for SRH have been few and far between for the Orange Army in what has been a tumultuous season.