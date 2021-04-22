Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), after a terrific start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. While RCB are occupying the second position on the points table, RR are struggling at the seventh spot, after managing only one win out of three matches. The Sanju Samson-led side have failed to perform as a unit and the departure of their star all-rounder has also added to their misery. On the other hand, RCB have seen players taking up responsibilities to get the team out of difficult situations.

Unlike yesteryears, their batting is not heavily dependent on skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, especially after the arrival of Glenn Maxwell who has provided them with the kind of stability they needed in their middle-order.

For Rajasthan Royals, inconsistency has led to their downfall. Skipper Sanju Samson, like last year, started the tournament on a high smashing a hundred against Punjab Kings but has faded since then, scoring only five runs in the previous two innings.

When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) IPL 2021 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 match will be played on Thursday, April 22.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) IPL 2021 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) IPL 2021 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) IPL 2021 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) IPL 2021 match will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) match begin?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) match will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) IPL 2021 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) IPL 2021 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)