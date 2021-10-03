Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Look To Stay Alive In Playoff Race, Face SunRisers Hyderabad In Dubai
IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday in Match 49 of IPL 2021 in Dubai.
KKR vs SRH IPL Score: Shubman Gill will look to score big vs SunRisers Hyderabad in a must-win game.© BCCI/IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to go a step closer to playoff qualification when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Kolkata are one of the four teams who with 10 points and aiming for a top-four finish. Hyderabad are at the bottom of the points table and out of the tournament as they won just two off their 11 games this season. KKR, who are fourth in the points table, have two more games left in their campaign this year and, in order to qualify for the playoffs, need to win both matches with a better net run-rate. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 49, Indian Premier League, 2021, Oct 03, 2021
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
KKR
SRH
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
% chance to win
KKR 54%
SRH 46%
- 18:10 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad that will start shortly at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is a do-or-die game for KKR as if they lose then they can finish at a maximum of 12 points where playoff qualification hopes will be dented a lot. Even if KKR win both of their remaining matches then also a lot will depend on the net run-rate. SunRisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the points table and out of the tournament as they have just 4 points in the table off their 11 matches this season.The match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Topics mentioned in this article
Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson Jason Roy Rashid Khan Jason Holder Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Live Score Live Cricket Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 49 IPL 2021 Venkatesh Iyer Eoin Morgan Dinesh Karthik Varun Chakravarthy Cricket Live Blogs
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and Indian Premier League Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.