Hello and Welcome!

Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad that will start shortly at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is a do-or-die game for KKR as if they lose then they can finish at a maximum of 12 points where playoff qualification hopes will be dented a lot. Even if KKR win both of their remaining matches then also a lot will depend on the net run-rate. SunRisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the points table and out of the tournament as they have just 4 points in the table off their 11 matches this season.





The match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.