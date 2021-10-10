Hello And Welcome!

Hello and Welcome to Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021. The two top teams from the league stage- Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will spearhead to book their spot in the final of the tournament that will be played on October 15. The losing team will get one more chance to get into the final as they will play the winners of Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday. DC defeated CSK both times in the league stage and were on top of the points tally at the conclusion of the league stage matches.





The match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:00 PM IST stay tuned for all updates.