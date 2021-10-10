IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK Live Score: Delhi Capitals Eye Consecutive Finals, Face Chennai Super Kings In Dubai
IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Qualifier 1 Live Score: Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 in Dubai.
After an exciting league stage, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has reached its playoff round. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Delhi ended the league stage on top position with 20 points while Chennai were second on the points table with 18 points next to their name. DC defeated CSK both times when they met this season. MS Dhoni's side didn't have a good end to their league stage campaign as they suffered three back-to-back defeats in their last three games. While DC saw a 7-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last league fixture. RCB also made it to the playoffs as they were third on the points table and will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who finished fourth, in the Eliminator on Monday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:09 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021. The two top teams from the league stage- Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will spearhead to book their spot in the final of the tournament that will be played on October 15. The losing team will get one more chance to get into the final as they will play the winners of Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday. DC defeated CSK both times in the league stage and were on top of the points tally at the conclusion of the league stage matches.The match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:00 PM IST stay tuned for all updates.