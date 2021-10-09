Despite defeating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 42 runs in Match 55, Mumbai Indians (MI) failed to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. MI won the toss and elected to bat. Brilliant knocks from Ishan Kishan (84 off 32 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (82 off 40 balls) helped Mumbai post 235 for nine in 20 overs. Jason Holder was in good form for SRH, taking four wickets in four overs but conceded 52 runs. Chasing a target of 236, Hyderabad could only muster 193 for eight in 20 overs, with Manish Pandey smashing an unbeaten knock of 69 off 41 balls. James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah and Nathan Coulter-Nile were in top form for MI, taking two wickets each respectively.

IPL 2021 Points Table

Delhi Capitals (DC) finished the league phase on top of the IPL 2021 Points Table. The Rishabh Pant-led side bagged 20 points in 14 games. They are followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in second with 18 points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are third with 18 points, but with a lower net run-rate as compared to CSK. RCB are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in fourth for the final playoff spot.

MI are fifth in the table with 14 points and a lower net run-rate to KKR. They are followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in sixth. Rajasthan Royals (RR) occupy seventh place with SRH bottom with six points.

Orange Cap Race

KL Rahul is on top of the Orange Cap Race with 626 runs in 13 games. Punjab failed to qualify for the playoffs so the wicketkeeper-batsman won't get a chance to add to his tally.

He is followed by CSK's Faf du Plessis (546) in second position.

DC's Shikhar Dhawan (544) occupies third position, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad (533) and Glenn Maxwell (498).

Dhawan, Du Plessis, Gaikwad and Maxwell have a chance to overtake Rahul in the playoffs stage.

Purple Cap Race

Harshal Patel is still on top in the Purple Cap Race with 30 wickets in 14 games. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan (22) in second position.

MI's Jasprit Bumrah (21) is third, followed by Mohammed Shami (19) and Rashid Khan (18).