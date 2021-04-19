Delhi Capitals (DC) once again proved their mettle against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, winning by six wickets, at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Meanwhile, in the other fixture of the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) maintained their unbeaten run, registering a 38-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 10, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Virat Kohli-led outfit have won all three of their fixtures until now. Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel continued with fine form, putting top displays vs KKR. Maxwell and De Villiers smashed 78 and 76 runs respectively, with the South African veteran remaining unbeaten. Harshal took two wickets in four overs, conceding 17 runs only. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan narrowly missed out on a century for Delhi Capitals, getting dismissed after scoring 92 runs in 42 balls. The India international also slammed 13 fours and two sixes. KL Rahul, who finished on top of the Orange Cap race last season, scored a valiant knock of 61 runs in 51 balls, but couldn't prevent his side's second defeat of the season.

IPL 2021 Points Table

With the huge win vs KKR, RCB have once again occupied the top spot in the IPL 2021 Points Table. Mumbai Indians (MI) who climbed to pole position on Saturday, have been toppled to third place, with Delhi climbing to second position. PBKS and KKR are having similar fortunes like IPL 2020, and are in the lower-half of the standings. The KL Rahul-led side are in seventh position, with KKR in sixth.

Race for Orange Cap

After RCB's win, Glenn Maxwell was propelled to top spot in the Orange Cap race with 176 runs from three games. But his stay in pole position was short-lived, as a fine knock by Dhawan sent him on top of the pack. Dhawan has scored 186 runs in three fixtures. Rahul is also still in contention to win the Orange Cap for a second consecutive year, and is in third spot with 157 runs from three matches. Nitish Rana (155 from 3) and De Villiers (125 from 3) are in fourth and fifth position respectively.

Race for Purple Cap

Harshal has been in excellent form this season, and his display against KKR has helped him move ahead of Rahul Chahar (7 wickets) in the Purple Cap race. The RCB bowler has the most wickets currently, with nine dismissals from three matches. Avesh Khan registered a wicket vs PBKS, and is in third spot with six dismissals. Trent Boult (6) and Andre Russell (6) are in fourth and fifth positions respectively.