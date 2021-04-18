Story ProgressBack to home
DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Score: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against Punjab Kings
DC vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul-led sides will look to get back to the winning ways after losing their previous match.
DC vs PBKS Live Score: Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant fifty against Rajasthan Royals (RR).© Instagram/Delhi Capitals
Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Both teams will want to return back to winnings ways after losing their second matches in the tournament. DC lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) while PBKS lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rishabh Pant led DC from the front with a well made fifty while KL Rahul showed that class is permanent in the first two games. With both team eager for a win, an enticing contest awaits fans in Mumbai. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 11 Live Cricket Score Between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Match 11, Indian Premier League, 2021, Apr 18, 2021
Match yet to begin
DC
PBKS
0/0 (0.0)
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
DC 57%
PBKS 43%
- 19:04 (IST)DC To Bowl First!Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings.
- 19:00 (IST)Steven Smith to Play!DC give debut caps to Steven Smith and Lukman Meriwala
- 18:57 (IST)Jalaj Saxena, What A Moment!Jalaj Saxena is all set to debut for Punjab Kings tonight.
- 18:44 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to Match 11 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Game on!
