Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced that left-arm orthodox bowler Manimaran Siddharth has been ruled out of the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to an injury. The 23-year-old incurred a quadriceps strain during training in Dubai. Left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Siddharth's replacement for the remainder of the season. Khejroliya, who is already part of the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble as a net bowler, has taken 17 wickets in 15 T20 matches at an average of 23.29. The 29-year-old represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 seasons, taking 3 wickets in 5 IPL matches.

The Delhi Capitals support staff is currently looking at Manimaran Siddharth's rehabilitation programme in Dubai. He will be heading back to India in a few days where he will continue to undergo rehabilitation.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals' South African fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje and Ben Dwarshuis from Australia arrived at the team hotel in Dubai.

All players were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. Dwarshuis will be in quarantine for 6 days while the South African players have entered the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble directly from the bio-bubble set up for the recently-concluded ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.