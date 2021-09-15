Ahead of the resumption of theIndian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Sachin Baby got himself a new haircut that has the letters "RCB" highlighted on one side of his head. Sachin took to Twitter to share his new RCB haircut with the caption "RCB" and a red heart emoji. The franchise reposted the picture with a caption, "Fresh cuts for Sachin. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021". The left-hander was bought again by the Bangalore-based franchise this year at his base price of Rs. 20 Lakh.

He was also part of the RCB squad in 2016 when they finished as runners-up after losing a closely-contested final to SunRisers Hyderabad.

Fans on social media reacted to the picture, with RCB fans appreciating the player's gesture.

"Good luck bro..Hope you get a chance in XI," tweeted a user.

One of the fan wrote with red heart emoji, "Commitment towards RCB is just".

"One team, one love," wrote another user.

The Kerala-based batsman is yet to play his first match this season for RCB. The last time he played an IPL match was in 2017 against Delhi Capitals when he was the part of the SunRisers Hyderabad squad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently in third spot in the points table with five wins in seven games.

RCB will resume their IPL 2021 campaign in the UAE on September 20 against Kolkata Knight Riders who are second-last in the points table before the season was halted in India due to Covid concerns.