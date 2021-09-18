IPL rivalries will resume on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates after a Covid-enforced break. And while fans will be eager to see cricket's top guns lock horns once again, the tournament will be played without a host of top international stars. England stars including Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes will not be taking part while Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins will also be a marquee absentee. On Saturday, a list of all the players who will be missing the tournament and their replacements was released in an IPL Media Advisory.

Teams-

Delhi Capitals: M Siddharth replaced by Kulwant Khejroliya, Chris Woakes replaced by Ben Dwarshuis.

Mumbai Indians:Mohsin Khan replaced by Roosh Kalaria.

Punjab Kings: Riley Meredith replaced by Nathan Ellis, Jhye Richardson replaced by Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan replaced by Aiden Markram.

Rajasthan Royals:Andrew Tye replaced by Tabraiz Shamsi, Jofra Archer replaced by Glenn Phillips, Ben Stokes replaced by Oshane Thomas, Jos Buttler replaced by Evin Lewis.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Adam Zampa replaced by Wanindu Hasaranga, Daniel Sams replaced by Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson replaced by George Carton, Finn Allen replaced by Tim David, Washington Sundar replaced by Akash Deep.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow replaced by Sherfane Rutherford.