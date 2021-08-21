With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 set to resume, Rajasthan Royals (RR) announced that wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler won't be taking part in the competition's UAE leg. The Englishman, who is a crucial cog in the RR unit, is expecting a second child with his wife soon. IPL 2021 was suspended midway through the season in May due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within the tournament's bio-secure bubbles. Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Royals wrote, "Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily."

Buttler married Louise Webber in October 2017 and they already have a daughter, who was born in 2019.

With the playoff race expected to tighten in UAE, the Sanju Samson-led side will miss Buttler's experience. Before the league was suspended, RR were fifth in the points table, registering six points from seven games.

Delhi Capitals (DC) were on top of the table, followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Buttler was a crucial figure for RR in the first-half of IPL 2021, scoring 254 runs with a highest score of 124.

The tournament will resume on September 19, with CSK facing MI at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Rajasthan-based franchise will resume their campaign on September 21, facing Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dubai.