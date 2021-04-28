Watch: Punjab Kings Flaunt Chris Gayle's One-Touch Expertise In A Different Sport
IPL 2021: 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle showed that his skills are not limited to cricket alone.
Highlights
-
Chris Gayle showed his skills in football during a training session
-
PBKS are currently sixth in the table
-
Chris Gayle and PBKS face RCB in their next game on Friday
Self-proclaimed Universe Boss Chris Gayle is known for finishing cricket matches for his side. However, in an interesting turn of events, Gayle on Wednesday used his 'finishing touches' to score a goal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings' practice session. PBKS played their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday and the KL Rahul-led outfit is enjoying a short break from their packed IPL schedule. Punjab will next take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday.
Sharing the short clip on Twitter, Punjab Kings wrote, "Be it football or cricket, #UniverseBoss certainly knows how to apply finishing touches."
Be it or , #UniverseBoss certainly knows how to apply finishing touches #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/YVNzPh6cDd— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 28, 2021
Soon the comments section was filled by with people showing their admiration for Gayle.
"Waiting for him to perform like a storm, after all, universe boss," a fan wrote in the comment section.
waiting him to perform like a strom— ayush (@ayush82173491) April 28, 2021
afterall universe boss
"UNIVERSE BOSS FOR A REASON," wrote another user.
UNIVERSE BOSS FOR A REASON— CricketBuddy99 (@CBuddy99) April 28, 2021
Another follower of the team asked the franchise to play him as an opener. "PLAY HIM AT 1," he said.
PLAY HIM AT 1— Rahul (@RahulPBKS) April 28, 2021
"Play football, but don't play with our emotions," wrote a PBKS fan in the comment section.
Play football, but don't play with our emotions....— viresh swami (@vdviresh532) April 28, 2021
The KL Rahul-led outfit has not done well in IPL 2021 thus far. Punjab have won just two games from their opening six games and are placed in the bottom half of the points table.
Punjab started the 14th edition of the cash-rich league on a positive note by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four runs in a last-over thriller.
However, they failed to cash in on the victory, as they lost their next three games at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). A resurgent Punjab hammered reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by nine wickets.
But in their next match, they were beaten by a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets.