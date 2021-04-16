Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, is out of quarantine, the team said on Friday. "Our South Africa pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice, and is now part of our team bubble. We can't wait to see him in action," DC wrote in a tweet. Nortje had tested positive on Wednesday, April 14, NDTV had reported. Nortje and fellow South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada had been in mandatory quarantine after their arrival in India on April 6.

We can't wait to see him in action #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @AnrichNortje02 @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/8dGh2GlniK — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 16, 2021

"Main aa gaya hoon (I have returned)," said Nortje in a video posted by DC on social media.

"It was nice to see everyone at breakfast," he said after joining the team. "Finally, out of my room, so excited to get to training today.

"Looking forward to get to the stadium. It was nice to finally watch the IPL and it's nice to see it in India as well."

Pacers Nortje and Rabada played key roles in DC's run to their maiden IPL final last season.

While Nortje picked up 22 wickets from 16 matches, Rabada finished as the IPL's leading wicket-taker in 2020 with 30 wickets from 17 matches.

Rabada returned to the DC XI in their second game of the season, against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, after missing the first match against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

With Nortje out of quarantine, DC are expected to have their frontline fast bowlers bowling in tandem for them when they take on Punjab Kings on Sunday in their next match.