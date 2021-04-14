Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Fast Bowler Anrich Nortje Tests Positive For COVID-19
Delhi Capitals fast bowlers Anrich Nortje has tested positive for coronavirus.© BCCI/IPL
Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje has tested positive for COVID-19. Nortje, missed the franchise's opening game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he was still in quarantine.
More to follow...
