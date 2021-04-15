With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 taking place with all safety and precautions, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris took to social media to reveal that he has found a new person to prepare his hair, as there are no hairdressers in his bio-secure bubble. The hairstylist was none other than former Australian pacer Brett Lee, who, in response to Styris' tweet, asked the Kiwi to leave the money on top of the fridge. Taking to Twitter, Styris posted a video of his colleague prepping his hair, and it was captioned as, "No hairdresser in our bubble so it's @BrettLee_58 with the scissors...."

Here is the video and the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler's reply:

Leave the on the fridge https://t.co/CpoP4Tou1b — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) April 15, 2021

The duo is part of IPL's broadcasting team. The video was well-received by fans, with many pointing out that Lee had done a good job.

Promoted

One fan praised the hairstyle, to which Styris replied, "Got to work out now how to actually wear a cool cut?"

Got to work out now how to actually wear a cool cut? — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) April 15, 2021

Another fan said that he would have used a shallow mixing bowl, to which Brett Lee reacted, "Ha ha."

Ha ha — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) April 15, 2021

IPL 2021 began on April 9, and six fixtures have taken place until now. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener, by two wickets.

Currently, RCB are on top of the league table after two matches, followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) and MI. Rajasthan Royals (RR) face DC in the tournament's upcoming match on Thursday, at the Wankhede Stadium.