Brett Lee paid glowing tributes to his former Australia teammate Shane Watson, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. Watson, who had called time on international cricket in 2016, decided to step away from the field altogether after his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings' campaign ended last weekend. "Watto, congratulations mate on an unbelievable career! It was such a pleasure to play alongside you and call you a teammate," wrote Lee in an Instagram post, posting a picture of himself and Watson.

"To be able to play the way you did right up to the age of 39 is incredible. To all the keyboard warriors that doubted you, where are they now? Looking forward to celebrating with you with a nice glass of (wine) when I get back."

Lee is currently in Mumbai serving as a commentator for IPL's broadcaster Star Sports.

Watson finished his T20 career with 8821 runs from 343 T20s at 29.30 and a strike rate of 138.30. He also picked up 216 wickets with his right-arm fast medium bowling.

Watson's team CSK, his home for the last three seasons of the IPL, also congratulated him on a stellar career.

When he broke the news to the Super Kings after our endgame... #ThankYouWattoMan #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/twxVWpspaS — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 3, 2020

"Thank you Watto Man, for everything. May your next chapter open with a bang, as always. Farewell beloved," wrote CSK on Twitter. The franchise's Twitter handle also posted a picture capturing the moment Watson revealed his decision to retire to his CSK teammates.

Promoted

Watson released a video for his fans at CSK, formally announcing his decision to retire and thanking them for their support.

"I'm just so grateful, the last three years have been one of the highlights of my career," said Watson about his stint at CSK.