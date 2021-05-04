In the wake of Covid-19 cases at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is discussing the possibility of moving the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to one venue, NDTV has learnt. Mumbai might be that venue with the city having three stadiums to host matches. BCCI has already made calls to hotels in Mumbai for creating bio-bubbles for eight teams. This means that the Kolkata and Bangalore leg of the IPL may be scrapped.

Two players at KKR, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday leading to IPL rescheduling the match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on the same day.

Moreover, five ground staff at Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) tested positive for the virus and had to be isolated. However, DDCA president Rohan Jaitely insisted that those staff members who tested positive were not on duty.

Delhi and Ahmedabad are the two venues hosting the IPL presently with matches scheduled at both venues until May 8.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore said Sandeep Warrier is "doing fine" but Varun Chakravarthy is "still a little under the weather."

"Difficult times, but I am happy to report that both Varun and Sandeep are doing well. We have taken all the precautions that are necessary and have been advised by the medical teams of IPL and KKR and also getting appropriate advice from outside on what the right thing to do is," Mysore was quoted as saying to Star Sports by kkr.in.

"Sandeep, in particular, is doing fine. No temperature, no other symptoms, and he is feeling good. Varun is still a little under the weather, but better than yesterday and both of them are in good spirits," he added.