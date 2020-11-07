Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, took to Twitter after his side's loss in the Indian Premier League 2020 eliminator on Friday, to share a group photograph of the team along with an emotional message. Kohli's RCB, who were gunning for their first IPL trophy, were knocked out by SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi as the Bangalore-based franchise suffered a six-wicket loss in the must-win encounter. After RCB's season ended without silverware yet again in the cash-rich league, Kohli admitted that things did not their way but he is still proud of the whole RCB squad.

"Together through the highs and lows. It's been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon. #PlayBold @royalchallengersbangalore," Kohli captioned the picture on Twitter.

Together through the highs and lows. It's been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon. #PlayBold @RCBTweetspic.twitter.com/jIULXT0DLz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 6, 2020

In the IPL 2020 eliminator, RCB were sent in to bat by David Warner, who won the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Kohli came out to open the innings with Devdutt Padikkal but the move backfired as the RCB skipper was sent packing by Jason Holder in the second over.

Holder struck again in his next over to dismiss the in-form Padikkal and push RCB on the backfoot.

Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers steadied the ship but consumed a lot of deliveries in the process, letting SRH bowlers dictate terms in the middle overs.

Finch was dismissed for 32 by Shahbaz Nadeem while De Villiers was cleaned up by an accurate yorker from T Natarajan.

SRH bowlers restricted RCB to a paltry 131 for seven from their allotted 20 overs.

Warner and Manish Pandey added 41 runs for the second wicket after losing Shreevats Goswami in the first over of their run chase.

Promoted

Warner was given out in a controversial decision by the TV umpire while Pandey edged one to wicketkeeper off Adam Zampa.

Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten half-century and he was ably supported by Holder towards the end.