SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are separated by just two points in the IPL standings. A win for SRH will bring them level on points with KKR, who are currently in fourth spot. So, the match is of huge significance for both teams. Also, with eight matches done, the league stage is getting very interesting with the top two -- Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians -- running away in terms of points. As the action on the ground nears the business end, the IPL Fantasy race is hotting up as well. Both teams have some superstar names in their squads, which ones will you be choosing?

Top IPL 2020 Fantasy picks for SRH vs KKR match:

David Warner (Credits - 12.5): The Australian superstar and SRH skipper has been far from his fluent best, and yet has been among runs, only further proving his impact in the shortest format of the game. David Warner has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat in IPL over the years, and this year has been no different. He is sure to get you some points if included in your Fantasy XI, but doesn't come cheap. At 12.5 credits, Warner is super expensive, but has already got 408 points and will surely get quite a few more.

Shubman Gill (Credits - 8.5): It's not like the youngster has destroyed bowling attacks in IPL 2020, but instead become adept at accumulating runs. He has 275 runs from eight matches at 39.28 with two half-centuries with an unbeaten 70 being his highest score in IPL 2020. Gill might not give you a bagful full of points but at 8.5 credits, is a steady stream of points.

Rashid Khan (Credits - 10): Along with Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan has been the been one of the finest performing wrist spinners in IPL 2020 so far. Not only has he picked wickets, but given precious little away in terms of runs. His economy rate of 5.34 is absolutely priceless and he is no mug with the bat either. So, having Rashid Khan in your team is a sure-shot way of fetching points.

Promoted

T Natarajan (Credits - 6.5): Barely have any credits left to choose a real game-changer, well don't fret because T Natarajan is there. At 6.5 credits, this left-arm pacer is an absolute steal and all those who have gone with some big names, who obviously don't come cheap, and now need a not-so-expensive option, then Natarajan in your man. The SRH pacer has already fetched 278 points, and looks good for some more.

Eoin Morgan (Credits - 9.5): The England limited-overs captain has not really set the stage alight with his performances, but is very capable of turning up the heat on his day, and getting a bagful of points. Eoin Morgan's batting position has been a problem, and if he decides to come early and stays for a period of time, then it's Diwali bonanza for those who have him in your team. Morgan is boundary-hitter and capable of scoring big runs that will fetch you a lot of points.