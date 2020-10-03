Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2020 LIVE Score, RCB vs RR Today's Match Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look To Carry Winning Momentum vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals both have won two out of three games so far.
RCB vs RR IPL 2020 Score: RCB are high on confidence after beating Mumbai Indians.© Instagram
When Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first match of the weekend double-header in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, the contest between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will be back on the boil. Almost all of 2019 was spent in this mystery - who among them is a better batsman. While that is always a question, the main show would be who among RCB and RR returns with two points. The Bengaluru outfit is in a happier frame of mind since their Super Over win over Mumbai Indians, while Rajasthan Royals would be a little humbled by the big loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 14:54 (IST)Double-header week!Today is the first double-header week of IPL 2020. Virat Kohli will be up against Steve Smith the first game, while KKR will take on Delhi Capitals in the second match.
- 14:19 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020 Match 15 between between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Both sides have started their campaign on a bright note, winning two out of three matches so far.
