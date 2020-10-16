Mumbai Indians sailed to victory in match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders to go top of the points table. Mumbai Indians have 12 points from eight matches - the same as 2nd place Delhi Capitals - but are ahead of the Shreyas Iyer-led side on the basis of a superior net run rate. The defeat saw Kolkata Knight Riders, playing their first game under new captain Eoin Morgan, take a beating on their net run rate, which may play a crucial role as the tournament goes on.

KKR stay fourth, with four wins and four losses from their eight games.With all teams having played eight at the stage, RCB are third, sandwiched with 10 points between the top two teams and KKR.

SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals all have six points apiece, and will be looking to overtake KKR with a win in their next matches, with only RR having a worse NRR than the Kolkata-based franchise.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult picked up a wicket each to move up to 12 for the season, tying with Jofra Archer and Mohammed Shami behind Kagiso Rabada in the race for the Purple Cap.

Rabada leads the pack comfortably, with 18 scalps in eight matches.

Promoted

Rahul Chahar took two wickets in two balls on Friday to move up to nine scalps in the season. James Pattinson, who has 10 this year, was rested for the game.

The race for the Orange Cap saw little movement in Friday's game. KL Rahul currently leads the run charts with 448 runs in the year, while his Kings XI Punjab opening partner Mayank Agarwal is behind him with 384 runs.