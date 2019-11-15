 
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Retain Core, Chennai Super Kings Release 5 Players

Updated: 15 November 2019 18:26 IST

Chennai Super Kings, the three-time IPL champions, also parted ways with five players on the deadline day for 2020 edition of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians have retained their core squad that won them a record 4th IPL title. © Twitter

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have retained their core squad that helped them win a record fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year, while releasing 12 player on Friday. The current champions announced the release of 12 players, while retaining 18 including the three traded-ins in form of New Zealand seamer Trent Boult, Sherfane Rutherford of West Indies and Dhawal Kulkarni from Rajasthan Royals.

Going into the auctions for the 2020 edition, Mumbai Indians now have the option of filling up slots for 5 domestic and 2 foreign players during the event in Kolkata in December

Mumbai Indians retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni (Traded in), Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford (Traded in), Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult (Traded in).

Mumbai Indians released players: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Markande (Traded out), Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Siddhesh Lad (Traded out), Alzarri Joseph.

Chennai Super Kings, the three-time IPL champions, also parted ways with five players on the deadline day for 2020 edition of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings retained players: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Chennai Super Kings released players: Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi

Highlights
  • Defending champions Mumbai Indians have retained their core squad
  • The current IPL champions announced the release of 12 players
  • The IPL 2020 auction will be held in Kolkata in December
