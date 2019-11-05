 
IPL 2020 Auction To Take Place In Kolkata On December 19: Report

Updated: 05 November 2019 18:31 IST

Indian Premier League Governing Council decided that the auction for the next edition will be held on December 19 in Kolkata.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in IPL history with four title victories. © BCCI/IPL

The players' auction for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on December 19 in Kolkata, the event's Governing Council decided in a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. The glitzy league is usually held in April-May every year and players' auction is being conducted in Kolkata for the first time. The city is the home ground of the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.

"The IPL auction will be in Kolkata on December 19. It's a departure from the traditional venue of Bengaluru," an IPL Governing Council member said on conditions of anonymity after the meeting in Mumbai.

While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore per team has been earmarked for the 2020 season.

Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs three crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.

Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance -- Rs 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals at Rs 7.15 crore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Rs 6.05 crore.

This year's auction is the last one before the franchises disband and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction.

Funds left with franchises ahead of IPL 2020 auction: Chennai Super Kings - Rs 3.2 crore, Delhi Capitals - Rs 7.7 crore, Kings XI Punjab - Rs 3.7 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 6.05 crore, Mumbai Indians - Rs 3.55 crore, Rajasthan Royals - Rs 7.15 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 1.80 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 5.30 crore.

  • IPL 2020 players' auction for the will be held on December 19 in Kolkata
  • Rs 85 crore per team has been earmarked for the 2020 season
  • Kolkata will be hosting players' auction for the first time in history
