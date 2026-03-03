India take on England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side registered a dominant win over West Indies to book their spot in the semifinals after a rocky start to their Super 8 campaign with a loss against South Africa. In the other semifinal clash, South Africa will take on New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While all cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the semifinal matches, concerns remain over the weather conditions and many are left wondering what will happen if the games are washed out.

If the match between India and England is washed out, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has scheduled a reserve day. In case the match is delayed, the officials have an extra 90 minutes on Thursday and 120 minutes on Friday to ensure that a minimum 5-over match takes place.

If the match is abandoned, the result will be decided based on the Super 8 points table.

In that scenario, England will move to the final as they finished higher in their Super 8 group compared to India. England topped their group with 3 wins while India finished second with 2 wins.

If both semifinals are abandoned, South Africa and England will progress to the T20 World Cup final.

The upcoming clash in Mumbai continues a compelling semi-final sequence. In 2022, England halted India's campaign at the penultimate stage before going on to beat Pakistan to lift the trophy.

Two years later, the script flipped.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India defeated England in the 2024 semi-final and carried that momentum into the final, where they overcame South Africa in Barbados to claim the title.

Notably, in both recent editions, the winner of the India-England semi-final has gone on to become world champion, a statistical trend that adds further weight to Thursday's contest.

