Sanju Samson was nerveless under pressure as he slammed 97 off just 50 balls to guide India to victory over West Indies in their virtual quarter-final T20 World Cup 2026 clash. However, he was also involved in a humorous incident with Rinku Singh in the middle of his innings, the video of which has gone viral on social media. While coming to assist the batters during the drinks break, Rinku, who was not part of the playing XI, nearly walked off with Samson's bat.

Rinku and spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who were not a part of the playing XI, came onto the field at the Eden Gardens during a drinks break. At this point, Samson had handed his bat to Rinku in order to take a moment to refresh himself.

However, once Samson had handed his towel back to Rinku, he forgot to take his bat back from him and started walking back towards the pitch.

The wicket-keeper batter realised soon after, however, but the incident created a hilarious moment for fans.

WATCH: Sanju Samson's hilarious moment with Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh Mistakenly Walks Away With Sanju Samson's Bat



Reaction Of Kuldeep and Samson Was Priceless pic.twitter.com/2tDrSokmZd — CricketSanctum (@SanctumCricket) March 2, 2026

Meanwhile, India captain Suryakumar Yadav paid a heartfelt tribute to Sanju Samson after the wicket-keeper batter's match-winning 97 not out steered India into the T20 World Cup semi-finals, adding that the knock was a deserved reward for a cricketer who has endured more than his fair share of hardships.

"I always say good things happen to good people and at the right time. No better time, no better stage for someone like him to step up and give the team what the team required.

"The moment he came into the side, I think the first thing which he said amongst the group when we sat together was, 'let's do something which the team wants, not what you want," Suryakumar said in a video posted by the BCCI on their social media accounts on Monday.

With IANS inputs