The scrutiny surrounding Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage exit is still on. The Salman Ali Agha-led side could not live up to expectations and failed to reach the last-four stage. In fact, barring a narrow win against Sri Lanka, Pakistan could not register a victory against any ICC full-member team in the T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan great Shahid Afridi was furious after the side failed to beat Sri Lanka by the required margin to qualify for the semi-finals.

In the match, Pakistan scored 212/8 in 20 overs, but had to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 in order to surpass New Zealand's run-rate. Sri Lanka, despite a tense start, went on to score 207/6 in 20 overs. In the last over, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, who is married to Shahid's daughter Ansha, gave away 22 runs.

"He (Shaheen Afridi) has been playing for some time now. You don't know from where you have to bowl the last over. He has been told many times, he should know these things by now. He has been repeating his old mistakes again and again," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

"When a right-hander is batting, you can't bowl from round the wicket. If one still wants to bowl from that angle, a left-armer has to bowl at the stumps. When the third-man and point fielders are inside the circle, you can't bowl wide yorkers. This angle becomes an easy one for batters to hit on Asian pitches. If you had bowled from over the wicket, it would have been difficult for batters to hit a six. I don't know when these guys will learn. They don't learn, nor do they want to learn."

Shaheen keeps getting told how to bowl the last overs, where to place the ball... yet he still messes up. I get really disappointed, wondering when he'll get it right - Shahid Afridi



Via @SAMAATV pic.twitter.com/e80OsWH5Fy — TEAM AFRIDI (@TEAM_AFRIDI) March 1, 2026

Livid with the Pakistan team's early elimination from the T20 World Cup, the country's cricket board has decided to impose financial penalties on the players for their below-par show, with some sources saying the amount could be as high as PKR 5 million (approximately USD 18,000) per member. The action follows a string of poor results in major tournaments.

A reliable source said that appropriate action is being considered by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the wake of the team's exit from the Super Eight stage of the event co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

"No final decision has been taken on this as yet. But yes, it is under consideration to financially penalise the players," he confirmed to PTI without revealing details.