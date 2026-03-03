Mohammad Amir gave a brutal verdict on the Pakistan cricket team after the Salman Ali Agha-led side failed to reach the T20 World Cup semifinal. Pakistan lost their Super 8 match against England a narrow win against Sri Lanka was not enough to take them to the Top 4 of the competition. The former Pakistan fast bowler pointed out that teams like Australia, New Zealand and England do not take Pakistan seriously now and send their 'B' teams when they travel to the country. When he was asked about his opinion on Pakistan cricket, Amir went on to say that the current crop of players do not have talent

“Let me tell you my honest opinion. Forget about the rest. I myself am saying that we don't have talent. Jo abhi khel rahe hai, vo (talent) nahi hai," he said on Haarna Mana Hai show.

“You can see when any team travels to Pakistan to play a home series against us, they don't send their A-team. You can see how serious they take us. If they feel that, yes, this is a team, then they send their A-team. They send their A-team for all their debuts. If New Zealand is going to India, the whole team will go. If England is going, the whole team will go. If Australia is going, the whole team will go. Similarly, if they come, they send their A-team. Yes. So, it shows how serious they take us," he added.

Pakistan may have ended their T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note but the team's overall performance in the mega event has cast a gloom over the country's cricket fraternity.

“You get one chance in two years' time to leave an imprint of your country's cricket excellence and you fail again. It is very disappointing to see all this,” former captain and batting great Javed Miandad said on Sunday.

The batting maestro said the more he watched T20 cricket, the more he realise it is now a very methodical format and the Pakistan players are not able to keep up with the other teams.

Miandad said the team's performance against the higher-ranked teams is a matter of great concern, and the Pakistan Cricket Board needs to take some radical decisions now.

Former captain Mohammad Yousuf said a few players had been given too many opportunities to establish themselves in T20 cricket and have failed to deliver in major events.

“It is time to move on and learn from our blunders,” he said.

Former skipper Moin Khan said that until Pakistan are not able to defeat higher-ranked teams, it would never win a ICC event.

“You can't win a major tournament unless you have the capability to beat top teams. Unfortunately, we have made too many mistakes in selection and on the field. More importantly, our main players didn't fire in the World Cup,” he lamented.

