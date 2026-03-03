New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker of South Africa will be the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England in Mumbai on Thursday with Zimbabwean Andy Pycroft as match referee. The ICC on Tuesday announced the match officials of semifinals of the T20 World Cup ahead of the knockout fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Gaffaney also oversaw the proceedings when India and England met at the same stage in the 2024 edition of the tournament. Paleker, on the other hand, stood in two of England's matches in the ongoing tournament as well as India's victory over the Netherlands.

Accompanying the trio in Mumbai will be Adrian Holdstock (third umpire), and Paul Reiffel (fourth umpire).

The English duo of Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will be assuming the role of on-field umpires in the first semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The pair will be joined in Kolkata by Nitin Menon as third umpire, while Rod Tucker will take his place as the fourth umpire. Javagal Srinath has been named the match referee for this game.

Illingworth was also among the on-field umpires for South Africa's T20 World Cup semifinal two years ago against Afghanistan.

Wharf, meanwhile, also officiated in New Zealand's win over the same opposition in the 2026 group stage.

