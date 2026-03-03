India head coach Gautam Gambhir made a special gesture towards star batter Rinku Singh during India's pre-match team talk ahead of their must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter against West Indies on Sunday. Before delivering his speech, Gambhir took time out to provide words of support for Rinku, who had lost his father to cancer just a few days earlier. Rinku had rejoined the team just a day after attending his father's cremation, and Gambhir acknowledged his character.

"Rinku, it takes a lot of character to come and join the team. Remember one thing, you are not alone, the whole team is standing next to you during this hour. So stay strong," Gambhir said in the pre-match huddle, as revealed in a video by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In the week leading up to the game, Rinku had twice left the team - once to attend to his ailing father after his health had worsened, and then again after he died. However, on both occasions, Rinku rejoined the team just a day later, ahead of their matches.

After this, Gambhir proceeded to address the whole team. He acknowledged the pressure attached to the game, which was a virtual quarter-final, but urged the players to enjoy themselves.

"Guys, there is pressure. One thing is very clear: make sure that we don't hide away from the pressure. We embrace it. We face it. And if at any time we feel we're under pressure, make sure we take the positive move. Enjoy playing this game.

"This is what you play this game for, this sport for. This is what you've played all your life for, games like this at home, knockout kind of a game. So make sure we go out there excited, not under pressure any time for the next 40 overs. If you feel the pressure, make sure we take the positive move. Be brave. Be courageous. Enjoy, enjoy playing for the country, and, most importantly, enjoy playing for each other. Good luck," Gambhir said.

India went on to beat West Indies and secure a semi-final clash against England on Thursday, March 5.