Australia's T20I vice-captain Travis Head has admitted that the team weren't good enough at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Head's admission comes after Australia's poor stint in the tournament, where the 2021 champions were eliminated from the group stage for the first time in the history of the multi-format tournament. After an early exit from the World Cup, Head will now take part in the Sheffield Shield for South Australia. Head spoke to the reporters ahead of the tournament, where he again asserted that Australia is fully committed to the T20I format.

"I think there are a lot of people who draw long bows when Australian cricket teams don't win. There needs to be a reason. People want a reason. Sometimes there is, and sometimes it's a bit harder to explain than that," he told reporters ahead of the Sheffield Shield start.

"We weren't good enough, so everyone can draw their own conclusions, but we know as a team that we're fully committed, and they come around pretty quickly," he added.

Head also explained that, like tests, Australia's preparation for any big tournament starts very early, and they are already gearing up for the upcoming 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

"We have a one-day World Cup next year. They come around too quickly. And we've already been talking about that World Cup for probably the last 12 months. So a lot of planning goes into them, as we've seen in the Test format. There's a lot of commitment to win everything," Head explained.

Australia were placed in Group B at the T20 World Cup with Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Oman, but they won only two games against Ireland and Oman. At the same time, losses to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe paved the way for their exit from the T20 World Cup.

