The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing an intense push to select Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi for the national team, especially following his standout campaign in the victorious Ranji Trophy season. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, when asked about the potential selection of Nabi for India's Test team, admitted that the 29-year-old pacer has caught everyone's attention with his performances; however, he noted that selection rests purely in the hands of the selectors, who have been monitoring him closely.

Nabi finished the Ranji Trophy campaign with a whopping 60 wickets to his name in 10 matches. He was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, bagging seven five-wicket hauls, the most of any bowler this season.

"He has played very well. His contribution has been major to the success of the team. He took five wickets in the quarter-final, five wickets in the semi-final, and left nothing in the final. His spell changed the final. So, everybody is taking note of it," Saikia told the Times of India.

"We have entrusted our selectors to be present at each and every Ranji Trophy game. In the final and in other matches, our selectors were present. I am sure they have done their job well. He was already in the limelight. The selectors will take a call."

Saikia said that selectors were present to watch Nabi and other members of the J&K team during the Ranji Trophy campaign. He noted that while local selectors brought him into the J&K team, the national selectors will now decide if and when to bring him into the India squad.

"The BCCI has set the stage right so that no proper talent goes unnoticed. When selectors are present, their only focus is on players' performances, which they are tracking closely. That is why so many players from small and lesser-known places are getting opportunities to represent the country."

"Regarding Nabi, he has come from Baramulla. Who brought him to this position? The selectors in J&K. The BCCI selectors did not bring him. But when he plays domestic cricket and represents his state team, the BCCI selectors keep an eye on domestic matches."