Dinesh Karthik tendered an unconditional apology to the Indian cricket board after he was given a showcause notice for attending a promotional event of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Trinbago Knight Riders, which is owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The 34-year-old was seen wearing a Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) jersey and sitting in their dressing room during TKR's opening CPL match against St Kitts & Nevis in Port of Spain. Dinesh Karthik , in a letter to the BCCI, wrote that he had gone to Trinidad on the invitation of Trinbago head coach Brendon McCullum , who was also appointed head coach of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in August.

The wicketkeeper-batsman apologised for "not seeking permission from BCCI prior to embarking on his visit" and also requested the board to excuse his oversight.

"I haven't participated in TKR in any capacity," news agency ANI tweeted, quoting Dinesh Karthik.

"My coming to Trinidad was at the invitation of head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, Brendon McCullum, who also happens to be head coach of TKR. He felt that it'll be useful for me as a captain of KKR, to come for some discussions with him in regard to KKR."

"During the 1st TKR game on Sept 4, he had invited me to watch the game from dressing room, which I did & also wore TKR jersey. I wish to tender my unconditional apology for not seeking permission from BCCI prior to embarking on his visit," Dinesh Karthik stated in his letter.

Karthik states, 'My coming to Trinidad was at the invitation of head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, Brendon McCullum, who also happens to be head coach of TKR. He felt that it'll be useful for me as a captain of KKR, to come for some discussions with him in regard to KKR.' (3/3) — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI functionary confirmed that Karthik had apologised and said that IPL franchises will also be made to understand that Indian players cannot be asked to be present in such manner in foreign leagues.

"Karthik realises the mistake as a contracted player of the BCCI and has apologised unconditionally. The IPL franchises will also be made to understand that such a scenario shouldn't arise in the future where Indian players are seen in foreign leagues without the permission of the BCCI," the functionary explained.

(With inputs from agencies)